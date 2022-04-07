Caitlyn Jenner on meeting Pete Davidson: ‘Seemed like a really nice guy’

Caitlyn Jenner opened up about her first interaction with Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson revealing she had an awkward encounter with him.

In an appearance on Full Send podcast, the 72-year-old media personality said Kim brought the comedian over to her house so Caitlyn could meet him two days earlier.

The Olympic gold medalist admitted she made a mistake, saying, "I was in trouble because I called him Peter."

"Kim starts laughing, 'It's not Peter, its Pete,'" she recalled.

Caitlyn added, "I don't know, I'm just trying to be polite."

However, she then shared that Pete "seemed like a really nice guy," adding "The best part, honestly, is Kim seemed so happy. That's my number one concern."

Caitlyn then went on to talk about Kim’s ex Kanye West, confessing, "I really like Kanye."

"Every time we've been together, he's been absolutely great,” she continued. “We're good friends."

"I just have to be a little careful because he's said some things, especially towards the family that obviously I'm on the family's side," Caitlyn concluded. "I wish him nothing but the best and I'd love to see him again."