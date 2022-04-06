Arooj Aftab is 'humbled and grateful' for winning a Grammy

Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab, who won her first Grammy on Sunday, has said she is "humbled and grateful for this win".

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, she said, "A highly competitive category, full of highly respected legendary nominees. I am humbled and grateful for this win. Making a deeply personal and crossover music, in Urdu, and being seen for it… feels like a breakthrough."

Arooj Aftab on Sunday scored her first Grammy, winning a prestigious trophy for her song "Mohabbat" in the Best Global Performance category.

The Brooklyn-based Pakistani vocalist -- who has lived in New York for some 15 years -- has been steadily gaining global attention for her work that fuses ancient Sufi traditions with inflections of folk, jazz and minimalism.

She's also up for the coveted Best New Artist prize, which will be presented during the main Grammy telecast later Sunday.

"I am beyond thrilled," the artist told journalists backstage at the pre-gala ceremony, at which the vast majority of awards are handed out. "It feels great."

"I've been very nervous all day. And we're off to a good start."

Born to Pakistani parents in Saudi Arabia, Aftab spent her teenage years in Lahore before relocating to Boston's prestigious Berklee School of Music to study musical production and engineering.

She released her third studio album "Vulture Prince" to critical acclaim, and gained even more attention after former US president Barack Obama included the track "Mohabbat" on his 2021 summer favorites list.

Aftab has performed at a number of major New York venues including Lincoln Center and the Museum of Modern Art, also opening for Mitski at The Brooklyn Steel in 2018.