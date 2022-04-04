Why Justin Bieber shared wife Hailey Bieber's pics on Mom's birthday?

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber shared adorable throwback photos of his wedding to Hailey Bieber on his mother Pattie Mallette's birthday, leaving fans guessing about his move.

The 28-year-old Yummy hitmaker shared adorable throwback pictures on Instagram hours before his supermodel wife graced the red carpet at the 64th annual Grammy Awards wearing a flowing bridal-inspired gown.



The pop star, who legally married Hailey Bieber on 13 September 2018 before hosting a second celebration in South Carolina on 30 September 2019, left fans confused with his post.



While the celebrity couple's several excited fans loved to see the photos, showing Hailey in real-life wedding dress, but some raise question why

snaps of the hottest pair, they weren't sure why he chose to post them - especially since the day didn't mark their wedding anniversary, but his mother Pattie's birthday.

"Throwback [photos]: @joetermini," wrote Justin, and the snaps showed off Hailey's off-the-shoulder gown with long lace sleeves and a figure-hugging fit by the late Virgil Abloh from Off-White. She paired it with a veil embroidered with the phrase "'Till death do us part" while Justin looked dapper in a black suit and bowtie.

"On his mom's bd he's posting a throwback of his wedding?" commented one, and another added: "It's his mother's birthday yet he's posting Hailey smh. I'm over it." Others praised the snaps, writing: "Perfection," and: "Love."

However, Justin Bieber also shared a photo of his beloved mother from their wedding event, showing Pattie Mallette in a black sparkly gown as she hugged her son on his big day. While,

Hailey Bieber's wedding dress is the most searched for celebrity gown of the past decade, reportedly beating the likes of Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande.