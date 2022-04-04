The Weeknd eyes 'pulling a Ye' with THIS legal action

The Weeknd is looking forward to following in Kanye West's footsteps as the singer hinted at his plans to change his name legally.

Taking to Twitter, the Blinding Lights singer, born Abel Tesfaye, posted a string of tweets on April 3 as told his fans about considering dropping the last name just like West.

“You guys are hilarious. I feel like I should change my stage name to ABEL at this point lol," Tesfaye wrote on his official account.

He further explained, "Maybe pull a YE and just legally change my name to ABEL. no last name. Like Madonna or Cher or Prince. I don’t know it seems like a lot.”

John Legend chimed in to approve of his new name. He tweeted with his handle, "ABEL is dope."

Tesfaye retweeted Legend's post and wrote, "i'm tempted ..."

The Donda 2 rapper changed his name to Ye in 2018 and was made official by the court last year.