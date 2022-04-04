President Arif Alvi writes to PM Imran, Shehbaz to nominate names for caretaker premier

President Arif Alvi. -APP/File

ISLAMABAD: Despite controversies surrounding the dissolution of the National Assembly, President Arif Alvi Monday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif for the nomination of the caretaker premier.



In a letter titled “Appointment of caretaker prime minister”, the president asked them to initiate the process of appointment of the caretaker PM with the recommendation of suitable names.

“The prime minister and the Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly may kindly propose a suitable person for the appointment of caretaker Prime Minister as provided in Article 224 (IA) of the Constitution of Pakistan,” he wrote, adding that the incumbent prime minister will continue to hold office till the appointment of the caretaker prime minister.

It added that the caretaker prime minister shall be appointed by the president in consultation with the prime minister and the Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly as per Article 224 (1A) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

In case, the prime minister and the opposition leader do not agree on any person to be appointed as the caretaker PM, within three days of the dissolution of the National Assembly, they shall forward two nominees each to a committee to be immediately constituted by the Speaker of the National Assembly.

The committee would comprise eight members of the outgoing National Assembly, or the Senate, or both, having equal representation from the treasury and the opposition benches, to be nominated by the PM and the Leader of the Opposition respectively, in pursuance of Article 224A(1) of the Constitution of Pakistan.