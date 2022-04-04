Alia Bhatt drops ‘dreamy’ photo to beat Monday morning blues: See pics

Alia Bhatt’s glowing photo on a Monday morning is a treat for all her admirers.

Taking to Instagram, the 29-year-old shared a dreamy photo of her holding a bunch of yellow flowers, while a ray of sunshine touched her radiant skin, giving an aesthetic vibe to the shot.

In the photo, the Highway star could be seen wearing a yellow coloured tank top and opted for minimal make-up.

Leaving her tresses down, the actress accessorised her look with dainty gold chains.

Sharing the image on her social media, Bhatt added a duck emoticon to the caption.





As soon as the RRR actress posted a photo on her social media, fans and celebrities showered her with love in the comment section.

Priyank Chopra, her upcoming movie Jee Le Zaara’s costar, was all praise for her and commented “beautiful”.

Another actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, known for her role in The Family Man 2, also adored her new click and dropped a red heart emoticon in the comments.

A few fans called her “stunning”, “Queen” and “love” under the post.

Meanwhile, the actress is reported to tie the nuptial knot with her Brahmastra’s costar Ranbir Kapoor in the mid-week of April.

On the work front, the star has a few projects such as Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Darlings in the pipeline.