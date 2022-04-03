Travis Barker's $22K worth 'New toy' sends social media into frenzy

Travis Barker sent social media into frenzy as the rockstar unveiled his 'new toy' after turning all heads around at Oscars 2022 with Kourtney Kardashian.

Taking to Instagram, the 46-year-old musician dropped his shirtless photo as he rode on his new $22K motorcycle.

The Bink-182 drummer captioned the photo by simply writing, "New toy."

Reacting to Barker showing off his Harley-Davidson bike, fans flooded the comment section of the post with advice to 'stay safe.

While one user commented, “Dude, I hope you wear more than that when you ride.”

“Be careful out there brotha! I know how you are on two wheels," another one expressed, reported The Sun.

“Be safe with that new toy,” another fan wrote.

This photo came after the rockstar claimed on Twitter a few days ago that The Kardashians star removed his stitches.

"Fiancée, best friend and now nurse. @kourtneykardash just removed my stitches," he tweeted.