Live: No-trust motion against PM Imran Khan unconstitutional, rules Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri

ISLAMABAD: In a shocking development, Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri Sunday ruled that the no-trust motion against Prime minister Imran Khan is unconstitutional and can not be voted upon.
The ruling from the deputy speaker came after Law Minister Fawad Chauhdry’s statement in the National Assembly that the attempt by the Opposition to topple the PTI government is backed by a foreign power and against the Constitution.
More to follow...
