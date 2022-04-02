Watch: Shahid Kapoor recreates trending reel: 'Does anybody want coffee?’

Shahid Kapoor, one of the versatile actors of B Town, is an avid coffee aficionado and his latest Instagram post is proof.

The Kabir Singh star recently took a hilarious dig at the trending reel.

In the video, the star could be seen holding a cup of coffee in his vanity van while also enacting audio from the reel that yelled, “Does anybody want coffee? I am having a cup of coffee.”

From there on, the Vivah actor stepped out of his vanity and stunned his team members shouting his lungs out and asking for coffee.

While he was screaming for coffee in the video, the 41-year-old looked dapper in his pant and button-down shirt.

Kapoor’s caption was also about coffee, he wrote, “Does anybody want coffee?”





The overdramatic, funny video had left his fans in stitches. A few also made requests to the star.



“I want a coffee,” one user commented.

Another user said, “Go on Koffee with Karan show then.”

On the work front, Kapoor is all geared up for his movie Jersey opposite Mrunal Thakur which will release on April 14.