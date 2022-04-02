Prince Harry's Invictus Games Foundation confirms deaths of three members in Ukraine

Three more members of the Ukraine Invictus community have been killed in Russian invasion of Ukraine, said Invictus Games Foundation in a statement on Friday.

The orgazniation founded by Prince Harry said, "Our thoughts are with their families, teammates and the wider community."

It said, Dmytro Oliynyk and Vladimir Motelchuk both died in rocket attacks on Mykolaiv on March 29th. Sergey Smilin died in service on March 18th, he was buried March 31st.

Invictus Games Ukrainian team last month said If it hadn't been for Russian invasion, they would be training for the upcoming games right now.

"Instead, we have to defend the country, while Russia is bombing our peaceful cities," the team said in a statement.

Britain's Prince Harry, the founder of the Invictus Games and Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, had to cancel the event entirely in 2020 due to the pandemic, and postponed them again in 2021.

The Invictus Games will now officially return in 2022 from April 16 to 22, and will take place in The Hague, Netherlands.

Last month, a statement issued on Archewell Foundation said, "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same."