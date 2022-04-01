'Vanity Fair' delves into Will Smith's celebration at Oscars after-party

Will Smith has a blast at Vanity Fair’s Oscar after-party following infamous altercation with comedian Chris Rock at Oscars 2022.

According to OK!, Condé Nast - parent company of the famed publication, is discussing whether the organiser's decision to let the 53-year-old actor into the party was right considering his smackdown on the stage.

"The rule has always been that an gold statue gets you in regardless of invite or not," the outlet quoted its source.

“Will was invited — and he had an Oscar in hand — so naturally he walked right through the front door,” the company consider added.

“But now questions are being asked if Vanity Fair should have denied him entry, cheered and celebrated him, while at the same time creating a potentially unsafe environment for guests and staff,” the publication added.

"Now the Academy has revealed it asked him to leave and he refused, it’s very embarrassing for Vanity Fair that it did the opposite. They welcomed Will in like a hero," the insider explained.