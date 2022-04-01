A powerful country got angry over my Russian visit: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the Islamabad Security Dialogue, on April 1, 2022. — YouTube/PTVNewsLive

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said Friday a "powerful country" had objected to his Russia visit and got angry with him.

The premier said this a day after — in an apparent "slip of the tongue" — he revealed that the United States sent the "threatening memo" to Pakistan.



"...a very powerful state asked us why did we go to Russia. They are asking a state as to why did we visit Russia. On top of that, they are angry with us," he said while speaking at the inaugural session of the Islamabad Security Dialogue today.

The premier said, on the other hand, the same "powerful state" is helping India — who is also a member of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue along with the US, Australia and Japan — despite it trading and even thinking to import oil from Russia — at a time when sanctions are being imposed on Moscow due to Ukrainian invasion.

The prime minister said Britain's foreign secretary has stated that the United Kingdom cannot intervene in India's internal matters because they have an independent policy. "So what are we?"

"But I don't blame them. The person who has stitched an achkan for himself stated in an interview yesterday that we should not make the United States angry," he said.

"We are at this juncture due to such people, who sacrificed the nation not for the country's interest, but in the interest of the elite," the prime minister said.

PM Imran Khan said the decisions of previous politicians have led to a situation wherein no foreign country respects Pakistan. "They order us. They say that if the no-confidence does not become successful, then there will be consequences for Pakistan."

'Keys' for security

He stressed that inclusive prosperity, rule of law and an independent foreign policy are the key elements for the national security of any country.

The premier said that unequal development, the increasing gap between the rich and the poor and the capture of resources by a handful of elite class make a country vulnerable.

He emphasised that society becomes secure and successful when it looks after the weaker segments of the society and ensures rule of law.

PM Imran Khan said that without an independent foreign policy, the country cannot protect the interests of its people.

He pointed out that the present government has pursued an independent foreign policy and did not become part of “bloc politics to achieve the same objectives”. As a result of this, he said Pakistan has received a lot of respect and recognition at the international level over the last three and a half years.

Social welfare programmes

Highlighting the steps taken by his government, PM Imran Khan said: “We have introduced a universal health insurance scheme under which the poor people can also get medical treatment at private hospitals.”

He said our social protection programmes are aimed at uplifting the disadvantaged segments of society. “Our struggle for rule of law is critical and our success in it will take the country forward,” he added.

Earlier in his remarks, National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf said our national security policy focuses on peace, cooperation and economy. He reiterated that we want cooperation with all the countries.

The national security adviser said that the best experts from around the world as well as intellectuals and cabinet members are attending the security dialogue.