Priyanka Chopra cheers for Kevin Jonas, Danielle Jonas on their first book release: See

Priyanka Chopra cheers for Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas for their first children book: See

Priyanka Chopra is always seen giving shoutouts to the Jonas family whether for their concert or in this case, a book.



Recently, Kevin Jonas and his wife Daniella Jonas have released their first children book There is a rock concert in my bedroom. They have been promoting their book on different platforms be it social media or morning shows.

The Quantico star took this opportunity to express her excitement on her Instagram story and shared the book release video announcement with a caption.

She wrote, “Can’t wait!”

The narrative of the book revolves around Emma who loves music but is afraid to face the audience. So, when she enrolls herself for the school talent show, the only thing making her nervous is her stage fright. How she copes with her fear is the crux of the story.

According to Kevin, the book is based on joys of music, the power of family and facing fears.

To note, Priyanka is spending most of her time at home because of her daughter who was born via surrogacy.