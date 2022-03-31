Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘overwhelmed’ following ‘slap in face’

File Footage

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘disastrous’ Caribbean tour has reportedly left them ‘overwhelmed with remorse’, reported Express UK.



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge toured the Caribbean nations of Belize, Jamaica, and the Bahamas as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, but met severe republican sentiment in some regions with people demanding apologies and reparations for slavery.

Now, a source close to William and Kate has told US Weekly that while the royal couple had been ‘looking forward’ to the trip, the response they saw proved ‘more challenging than anticipated’.

The insider went on to claim that both William and Kate and also “overwhelmed by remorse” since returning home on the weekend.

The source was quoted: “It was certainly more challenging than expected given the protests. They obviously know the history, but being there during the protests was a real eye-opener.”

William and Kate were forced to cancel the first engagement of the tour at Indian Creek in Belize, after locals refused to let them touch down on their land.

Indian Creek chairman Sebastian Shol was quoted by The Daily Mail as saying: “We don’t want them to land on our land, that’s the message that we want to send.”