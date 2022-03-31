Hilaria Baldwin shares ordeal amid seventh pregnancy with Alec Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin admits she is feeling the pregnancy blues.

"Thank you for all your kind words and sweet wishes," Hilaria wrote in an Instagram Story on Wednesday. "So many of you are asking how I feel. The answer is: nauseous, tired, and happy Love you all. Thank you for celebrating with us."

On Tuesday, the wife of Alec Baldwin announced that she is excited to welcome another member in to her family after six kids.

"After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall," she said, hinting at husband's ongoing Rust shooting lawsuit.

"We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise. I’m sharing with you the moment we told the kids—as you can see, they are super excited!," she continued.

"Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times. I’ve missed you during my break from social media…I’m back and looking forward to continuing with you this wild journey that we call “life.” Our love to you and your loved ones," wrote Hilaria.

Hilaria and Alec are parents to daughters María Lucía Victoria, 13 months, and Carmen Gabriela, eight, and sons Rafael Thomas, six, Leonardo Ángel Charles, five, Romeo Alejandro David, three, and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 18 months.