Tom Cruise set to fight Russian fighter jet in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

File Footage

Tom Cruise fans are in for a delight when they watch the Hollywood hunk’s upcoming film Top Gun: Maverick, a trailer of which shows an exciting glimpse at Cruise attempting to dogfight the world’s most advanced fighter jet; the Russian Sukhoi Su-57.

According to The Daily Mail, hawk-eyed fans made the observation in the film’s latest trailer, which also revealed that the final release date has been set for May 27.

Top Gun: Maverick, a sequel to 1986 hit Top Gun, stars Cruise as Captain Pete Maverick Mitchell, a fighter jet pilot serving in the US Navy.

The sequel sees him as a jet pilot and instructor, with the trailer showing him flying fighter jets like the F-18 and the F-14 and engaging in dogfights with what seems to be a Sukhoi Su-57 based on the frame design.

The Sukhoi Su-57 jet is touted as the most advanced fighter jet in the world, with reports suggesting that no other country other than Russia has access to its use.

Cruise will not only fight against distinguished jets, but will also ride on what is considered one of the fastest superbikes in the world; he will be seen riding on a Kawasaki Ninja H2R.



