Wednesday March 30, 2022
PM Imran Khan to likely address nation today: Sheikh Rasheed

Sheikh Rasheed says an emergency meeting of the federal cabinet has been summoned by the PM

By Web Desk
March 30, 2022
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will likely address the nation today amid a deepening political crisis in the country after the Opposition filed a no-trust motion against the premier.

Speaking to the media, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said an emergency cabinet meeting has been convened today after which the prime minister will address the nation.

More to follow...