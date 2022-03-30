PM Imran Khan to likely address nation today: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will likely address the nation today amid a deepening political crisis in the country after the Opposition filed a no-trust motion against the premier.
Speaking to the media, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said an emergency cabinet meeting has been convened today after which the prime minister will address the nation.
More to follow...
