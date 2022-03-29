Four terrorists shot down in KP

Armed security forces personnel ride on an army van. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday the Pakistan Army and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KP) Police killed four terrorists in Lakki Marwat's general area of Sheri Khel.

The incident took place on the night between March 28-29, when the army and police conducted a joint intelligence-based operation, the military's media wing said.

During the intense exchange of fire, four terrorists were killed and one terrorist was apprehended.

The killed terrorists have been identified as:

Terrorist Commander Sajid,

Terrorist Aleem,

Terrorist Aftab and;

Terrorist Fazal ur Rehman.

The ISPR said a large number of weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in kidnapping and terrorist activities against innocent civilians and security forces.

"These terrorists were also involved in shahadat of an FC soldier," the ISPR added.

Following the operation, according to the military's media wing, the locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.