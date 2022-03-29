Queen Elizabeth’s participation seems uncertain as palace releases details of Prince Philip memorial service

British royal family has released details of Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip’s memorial service at Westminster Abbey, however, Queen Elizabeth’s participation seems uncertain.



No official confirmation has been released from the palace that Queen Elizabeth will attend the final farewell.

The Buckingham Palace shared the details on its official site late on Monday.

The statement reads: “Members of the Royal Family and representatives of His Royal Highness's many charities and interests will gather at Westminster Abbey to celebrate the life and work of this extraordinary public figure

“Alongside the Royal Family, Members of Foreign Royal Families and The Duke of Edinburgh’s wider family and friends, the congregation will include over 500 representatives of The Duke of Edinburgh’s patronages and charities, reflecting the breadth of causes and charitable interests championed by His Royal Highness, and as a tribute to those who continue his work.

“Other guests at the Service will include representatives from UK Government, the Armed Forces and the Devolved Administrations, Realm High Commissioners, representatives of Overseas Territories, representatives from The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh’s Household, representatives from The Duke’s Regimental Affiliations in the UK and the Commonwealth, as well as the clergy and other faiths.”

Meanwhile, according to media reports, Queen is 'determined' to attend Prince Philip memorial with members of Royal Family.

The monarch will decide today if she will attend Philip's memorial.