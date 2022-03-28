Oscars 2022 fails to honour Dilip Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar; leaving fans confounded





Oscars2022 fails to honour Dilip Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar; leaving fans confounded

Oscars holds the tradition of honouring distinguished members of global film industry who have passed away.

This year too, Oscar’s In Memoriam paid homage to Sidney Poitier, Ivan Reitman, Betty White, and William Hurt among other well-known personalities.

However, the Oscars did not mention the two legendary artists from South Asia who died recently.

Dilip Kumar, 98 and Lata Mangeskar, 98, contributed significantly to the cinema.

The former was known for his method and natural acting in movies like Mughl-e-Azam and Devdas.

He ended up setting the bar extremely high for exceptional acting. The latter, dubbed as Nightingale of India, sang songs for over a thousand movies and received many awards.

Fans expressed frustration on social media for not including these two legends in the list.

Taking to Twitter, one of the ardent fans wrote, “Shame that TheAcademy didn't pay homage to the two all-time greats - Lata Mangeshkar & Dilip Kumar.”

Another user proclaimed, “Lata gave vocals to more songs than shown in all Oscars combined. Yet, the #Oscars2022 #Inmemoriam did not see it fit to honor her even with a mention. Sometimes, I think, colonialism still lives on…”

Some also mentioned that Will’s slap got a lot of traction on social media but sadly “#Oscars skipped even a mention to Lata di and Dilip Kumar”.

To note, the Academy had previously mentioned Irrfan Khan, Sushant Rajput and Rishi Kapoor in its Memoriam section.