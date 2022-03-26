Kate Middleton channels her inner Cinderella at final reception of Caribbean tour

Kate Middleton and Prince Willian won hearts with their amazing appearance as they attended their final reception on their Caribbean tour in The Bahamas on Friday.



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who are staying in the £471-a-night Bahamas hotel where Kim Kardashian has stayed, looked like Prince Charming and Cinderella in stunning outfits.

The royal couple attended a reception hosted by the Governor General of The Bahamas at the Baha Mar hotel on day seven of their royal tour.

The Duchess channelled her inner Cinderella in a Phillipa Lepley Vienna Crossover satin dress, which featured tie detailing on the shoulders.



The turquoise attire was another nod to The Bahamas flag and is described as a bridal gown from the 2020 collection. Kate teamed the the dress with a matching satin clutch and rocked a pair of gold sparkling pointed-toe heels for the lavish event.

Prince William's sweetheart accessorised with some dangling turquoise earrings and a gold pendant chain necklace to elevate her look. She also wore a smokey eyeshadow and red lipstick, looking a gorgeous princes of fairyland.

Kate's hubby William donned a classic tux with a blue velvet jacket and a matching bowtie, which he had help fixing before entering the event.