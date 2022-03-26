Siddhant Chaturvedi recalls getting teary-eyed when meeting Salman Khan

Siddhant Chaturvedi recalls getting teary-eyed when he met Salman Khan

Siddhant Chaturvedi remembered the time when he broke down in the presence of Salman Khan.



In an article published by Indian Express, the Gehriyan actor while talking to a host on an online chat show revealed that he has admired Khan as a person, and actor, since his childhood.

Therefore, when the 28-year-old went to promote his movie Bunty Aur Babli 2 on Bigg Boss hosted by the Dabang actor, he got emotional once he thought that he had actually made it.

“Main toh ro diya tha national television pe (I wept on national television when I first met Salman),” the actor said.

Chaturvedi added that the Tiger star also praised his work in Gully Boy.

“Woh tareef kar rahe they ke ‘acha kaam kara hai (He was praising me that I did well),” the actor remarked.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chaturvedi is all set to appear with Ananya Panday in Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.