Islamabad admin denies permission to hold rallies at D-Chowk: sources

A view of D-Chowk in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD: The district administration has denied permission to both the government and the Opposition for holding public rallies at D-Chowk, inside Red Zone citing security issues, Geo News reported Monday, citing sources.



The ruling PTI had announced to hold a massive rally on March 27 while the Opposition alliance was planning to stage a power show on March 25 in a tit-for-tat move.

According to sources, the local administration has given the option of organising the rally in Parada Ground parking to PTI while the Opposition was asked to hold their rally in Sector H9.

“They [officials] are of the view that presence of such a large number of people inside the Red Zone will create security problems,” the sources said.

Both sides have been asked to review the options given to them and inform about their decision to the administration.

“The Islamabad administration is of the view that Section 144 is enforced in Red Zone and public gatherings can not be allowed there.”

The PTI has called their public gathering "Amr-bel-Maroof" in response to the Opposition’s no-trust motion and show the support Prime Minister Imran Khan enjoys among the masses.