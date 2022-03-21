Star Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi started the final Test match in Lahore in a sensational manner when he picked two important wickets in the third over after Australia won the toss and decided to bat first on Monday.
The pacer was in his prime during his second over and got the wickets of David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne in quick succession leaving the Aussies at 2-8.
Left-handed Warner was trapped LBW on the third ball while Labuschagne was caught on the fifth ball of the over.
2.1: Shaheen Afridi to Usman Khawaja, 1 run
2.2: Shaheen Afridi to David Warner, no run
2.3: Shaheen Afridi to David Warner, LBW out
2.4: Shaheen Afridi to Marnus Labuschagne, no run
2.5: Shaheen Afridi to Marnus Labuschagne, caught
2.6: Shaheen Afridi to Steve Smith, huge appeal for LBW, no run
First-innings deficit of 408 runs in Karachi Test is Pakistan’s biggest first innings deficit at any home venue
Usman Khawaja was 155 not out and Travis Head 14 as Australia added 81 after resuming at 251-3
Khawaja races to a first Test century in Pakistan as Australia end opening day of second Test against Pakistan on a...
Australia are likely to play two spinners as they go in search of a win in Saturday's second Test in Karachi
Imam is the nephew of former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq, but his exploits in the drawn Rawalpindi Test have now...
A combined total of 1,187 runs were scored for just 14 wickets over five days