Shaheen Shah Afridi appeals after the ball hit David Warner on the pads.

Star Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi started the final Test match in Lahore in a sensational manner when he picked two important wickets in the third over after Australia won the toss and decided to bat first on Monday.

The pacer was in his prime during his second over and got the wickets of David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne in quick succession leaving the Aussies at 2-8.

Left-handed Warner was trapped LBW on the third ball while Labuschagne was caught on the fifth ball of the over.

Third over

2.1: Shaheen Afridi to Usman Khawaja, 1 run

2.2: Shaheen Afridi to David Warner, no run

2.3: Shaheen Afridi to David Warner, LBW out

2.4: Shaheen Afridi to Marnus Labuschagne, no run

2.5: Shaheen Afridi to Marnus Labuschagne, caught

2.6: Shaheen Afridi to Steve Smith, huge appeal for LBW, no run