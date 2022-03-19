Kourtney Kardashian expected to arrive at 2022 Oscars with Travis Barker: reports

Travis Barker is making headlines as he has been announced at special guest performer at 2022 Oscars with fans' now hoping to see the rockstar accompanied by fiancée Kourtney Kardashian.

The performers line-up was unveiled on Friday with Blink-182 drummer’s name in the special musical guests at the 94th Academy Awards.

As pointed out by Daily Mail, the reality TV star’s appearance at the event on next Sunday won’t come as ‘surprise’ given the lovebirds’ whirlwind romance.

Earlier in September last year, the couple dropped-jaws with their red carpet appearance at the 2021 MTV Music Video Awards (VMAS) in New York City.

Meanwhile, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star spilled beans on her attempts to conceive a baby via IVF in the trailer of upcoming series on Hulu.