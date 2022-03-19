 
March 19, 2022
Kourtney Kardashian expected to arrive at 2022 Oscars with Travis Barker: reports

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker made red carpet appearance at VMAs

By Web Desk
March 19, 2022
 Travis Barker is making headlines  as he has been announced  at special guest performer at 2022 Oscars with fans' now hoping to see the rockstar accompanied by  fiancée Kourtney Kardashian.

The performers line-up was unveiled on Friday with Blink-182 drummer’s name in the special musical guests at the 94th Academy Awards.

As pointed out by Daily Mail, the reality TV star’s appearance at the event on next Sunday won’t come as ‘surprise’ given the lovebirds’ whirlwind romance.

Earlier in September last year, the couple dropped-jaws with their red carpet appearance at the 2021 MTV Music Video Awards (VMAS) in New York City.

Meanwhile, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star spilled beans on her attempts to conceive a baby via IVF in the trailer of upcoming series on Hulu.