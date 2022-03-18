Kristen Stewart rejected Drew Barrymore-like cameo in 'Scream 4'

File Footage





Kristen Stewart, in a recent interview with Slant magazine, revealed that she refused to do the opening death scene in Scream 4.



In a recent interview with Slant magazine, the Twilight-famed actress said that she was approached by the makers of the movie to do a cameo role of ‘fictional stab’ in the 2011 whodunit movie.

The cameo was first performed by Drew Barrymore in the first Scream movie in 1996.

Eventually it became one of the iconic opening of all Scream movies, and gained popularity in the 90s.

Elaborating the reason to turn down the role, the Spencer actress said that the makers wanted her to imitate the role of Barrymore in which she gets killed in the beginning.

However, Stewart noted that the makers, later on, ended up doing a larger sequence and not just one victim.

While giving answer to the other query regarding taking up the role in future Scream movie, Steward replied, “Maybe. I would read the script.”

Moreover, the Charlie’s Angels actress was all praise for the Scream franchise.

Stewart love the feel of the movie as “it says more about movies”.

Although she watched the movie, as an adult, "it’s so gnarly,” she added.

On the work front, Stewart is in news these days because of her first ever Academy Awards nomination in Best Actress category for her role in Spencer.