Princess Diana’s brother reacts to BBC’s apology over 'sensational interview'

The BBC on Thursday apologised for their sensational Panorama interview of Princess Diana in 1995, with the princess’ brother Earl Spencer taking to Twitter to react to the news.

Turning to Twitter, Earl Spencer shared his thoughts after BBC was forced to apologise and pay a ‘substantial sum’ to Diana’s former private secretary Patrik Jephson following his request to launch an investigation into the 1995 interview.

“The right result - appalling what Patrick Jephson had to go through as a result of grotesque ‘journalism’,” Earl Spencer wrote on Twitter.

He went on to add: “Also, terrible that it was covered up for so long by senior people at the @BBCNews - there will be more to come out on all this, before long.”





Earl Spencer had accused Bashir of ‘showing him fake financial documents relating to Princess Diana’s former private secretary and another former royal household member, and told outlandish and untrue stories about the royal family to gain access to the princess”.

His claims launched an investigation in to Bashir and the BBC, which ultimately led to BBC issuing an official apology on Thursday.

The network’s statement said: “The BBC accepts and acknowledges that serious harm was caused to Commander Jephson as a result of the circumstances in which the 1995 interview with Diana, Princess of Wales, was obtained, which have become apparent as a result of the Dyson Report.”

“The BBC apologises unreservedly to Commander Jephson for the harm caused to him and has paid his legal costs.”