Prince Harry raises voice for 'gender-based violence' in Africa

Prince Harry is striving hard to help Africa with his charitable endeavours.

The 37-year-old admitted that inequalities increased further when Botswana was hit by COVID-19- effects of which are still being experienced by the natives.

In the annual report for his charity Sentebale, Harry noted some of the areas that have deeply been impacted by the pandemic.

According reported by Evening Standard, Harry and Seeiso acknowledged the improvement of vaccine rates in southern Africa, but are worried for slow progress.

They wrote in a joint statement: “The reality is that existing inequalities have either deepened or been exacerbated during the past two years

“This has created a compounding effect, as the COVID-19 and HIV pandemics are intrinsically intertwined in many ways.

“Parents and carers have lost their jobs; young people can’t find work; children have missed out on schooling; gender-based violence has rocketed and young people tell us their mental health has deteriorated.

“Poverty is on the rise. The global vaccine roll-out has been far too slow and far too many have been left at risk.

“Thankfully, vaccination rates across the Southern African region are picking up but as many in the HIV advocacy community have known for decades, we cannot hope just hope for a pandemic to disappear.

“It takes resources, investment, ingenuity, leadership and access to solve a public health crisis.

“Out of these difficult times we have also learnt some valuable lessons.

“It has shown us the potential of a new hybrid way of working, mixing face-to-face and virtual programming to help us reach many more children and young people as well as increase our capacity to provide one-to-one support.

“As we look ahead, we are working to best utilise technology to deliver our programmes whilst continuing to ensure young people feel safe and empowered.”

Prince Harry co-founded the charity with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006, to help children and vulnerable people in Botswana and Lesotho.