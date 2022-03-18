Reese Witherspoon on her debut kid’s book: ‘Betty is based on my childhood adventures’

Reese Witherspoon authored the first children picture book Busy Betty that is predominantly inspired by the actress own childhood adventures.



While speaking to People, Witherspoon shared a glimpse of her childhood days, “When I was a kid, I had a busy brain with a million ideas.”

The idea of penning down this book occurred to her last year when the world was at a standstill due to pandemic, she added.

The Big Little Lies actress described herself as a “creative, goofy and curious" kid during the interview before adding how she "loved to sing, dance and explore the world around her.”



Moreover, the 45-year-old actress took to her Instagram where she introduced about her book.

“This book was born out of my own upbringing,” said Witherspoon in her IG post, “I made a lot of mistakes in my younger days, but the good part was that through my failures, I learnt about myself and what made me unique.”

The Morning Star show, giving away the premise of the book on her social media handle, disclosed that Betty in Busy Betty is an extended version of a young Witherspoon “with big glasses, her big brother’s hand-me-downs and who loved Dolly Parton as well as horror movies”.

Take a look here:





Illustrated by Xindi Yan, the book is a story of Betty, a young girl who realises to give her dog Frank a bath but doing this becomes an uphill task for her, as per the book synopsis.

However, with her best friend’s support (Mae), the protagonist learns that she can achieve any goal with perseverance, teamwork and one great idea, the book storyline read.

Witherspoon, in her exclusive statement to People, stated that this book is like a handbook for all those little girls who want to discover the world on their own.

Interestingly, the Sweet Home Alabama actress has not changed from her younger self.

From winning the Academy Award to several hit movies and the founder of Hello Sunshine that highlights women empowerment stories, to her credit, Witherspoon has made a mark in the entertainment industry.

To note, Busy Betty, published by Flamingo, will hit the bookstore on October 4.