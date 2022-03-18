 
close
Friday March 18, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Spokesperson shares update on Meghan Markle's Spotify show

Spokesperson shares update on Meghan Markle's Spotify show

By Web Desk
March 18, 2022
Spokesperson shares update on Meghan Markles Spotify show

The production of Meghan Markle's first podcast series for Spotify continues  and it will be launched in the summer of 2022. 

A representative for Prince Harry and Meghan 's Archewell Audio on Thursday released a statement saying the couple's company has been “encouraged” by conversations with Spotify about policies, practices and strategies to minimise the spread of misinformation.

Spotify signed a deal with Harry and Meghan’s production company, Archewell Audio, in December 2020 to produce and host podcasts for the service, but it’s so far only resulted in a single one-off episode.

In January, as Spotify was being scrutinized for its deal with Joe Rogan, Archewell Audio released a statement saying it had raised “concerns” to Spotify about “the all too real consequences of COVID-19 misinformation on its platform.”