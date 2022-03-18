Spokesperson shares update on Meghan Markle's Spotify show

The production of Meghan Markle's first podcast series for Spotify continues and it will be launched in the summer of 2022.
A representative for Prince Harry and Meghan 's Archewell Audio on Thursday released a statement saying the couple's company has been “encouraged” by conversations with Spotify about policies, practices and strategies to minimise the spread of misinformation.
Spotify signed a deal with Harry and Meghan’s production company, Archewell Audio, in December 2020 to produce and host podcasts for the service, but it’s so far only resulted in a single one-off episode.
In January, as Spotify was being scrutinized for its deal with Joe Rogan, Archewell Audio released a statement saying it had raised “concerns” to Spotify about “the all too real consequences of COVID-19 misinformation on its platform.”
