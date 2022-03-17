Kim Kardashian talks about Pete Davidson on Ellen DeGeneres show

Kim Kardashian opened up about her relationship with Pete Davidson in her interview with TV show host Ellen DeGeneres.

While the clip shared by Ellen did not mention Kanye West, the rapper's fans are convinced that the way the women talked about the SNL comedian would anger him.

Kim Kardashian talked about going Instagram official with Pete Davidson and revealed that she had several cute pictures with her new boyfriend at the time she decided to go public but she doesn't want to post too much.

It's Kim's first interview since she was declared legally single .