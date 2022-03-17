 
By Web Desk
March 17, 2022
Kim Kardashian talks about Pete Davidson on Ellen DeGeneres show

Kim Kardashian opened up about her relationship with Pete Davidson in her interview with TV show host Ellen  DeGeneres.

While the clip shared by Ellen did not mention Kanye West, the rapper's fans are convinced that the way the women talked about the SNL comedian would anger him.

Kim Kardashian  talked about going Instagram official with Pete Davidson and revealed that  she had  several cute pictures with her new boyfriend at the time she decided to go public but she doesn't want to post too much.

It's Kim's first interview since she was declared legally single .