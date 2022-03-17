Meghan Markle was 'uninvited' to Pippa Middleton's wedding for a reason

Kate Middleton's younger sister Pippa Middleton cancelled the invitation for Meghan Markle to her wedding on May 20, 2017, according to a media report.

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, who was expected to be a bridesmaid or maid of honour at the ceremony, decided not to steal the limelight from the bride.



There were concerns about another member of the Royal Family taking the limelight, namely Meghan as she had recently begun dating Prince Harry.

Meghan and Harry had managed to keep their relationship under wraps for five months but the news had hit the headlines at the time, with royal fans desperate to see the new couple together.

Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand claim in 'Finding Freedom' that Meghan had planned to attend the full day of celebrations for Pippa’s wedding.

The authors, according to express UK, claim the Duchess had even bought her outfit, but the decision was made that she skip it.

They were reported to have claimed that Pippa and her mother Carole were concerned that the former Suits star's presence may "overshadow the main event".