Pervez Elahi says PML-Q is still part of PTI coalition

LAHORE: Senior PML-Q leader and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi Wednesday issued a statement after a hard-hitting interview, saying his party is still part of the ruling coalition and has not joined the Opposition.

In an interview with a private TV channel Tuesday, the PML-Q leader had said that all allies of the government have a 100% tilt towards the Opposition.

To a question, he had affirmed PPP Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari’s claim that the Opposition alliance has more than 172 lawmakers’ support, adding it has “more than required” lawmakers on its side for the no-confidence motion, besides “plenty of surprises in store”.

Pervaiz had also held the government responsible for its trouble, terming it devoid of wisdom.



Today, in a fence-mending move, Pervez Elahi said: “We are allies and a separate party. There are different views in a party but decisions are taken through consultations.”

He said that PM Imran Khan is honest and his intentions are also good, adding “PML-Q has not quit the coalition nor has joined the opposition.”

“They are part of the government and have supported the government in every difficult time,” Parvez Elahi added.

The PML-Q leader said that they have been pointing out the public issues since day one and advised the government to consult allies for its own good.

Pervez Elahi’s comments in the TV interview has raised many eyebrows and was being considered a message to the ruling party that all is not well within the alliance.

He also complained of a witch-hunt by the government against his party.

He had said a vengeful PM resorted to NAB to tackle his opponents, adding, “we started receiving threats from NAB when Moonis Elahi made a speech. This is not the way to govern.”

He had said the PML-Q has stood by the government, but it has spoiled its relations even with its own people and it is panicking because of its own members.