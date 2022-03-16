Pervez Khattak gives clarification after Moonis Elahi's critiscm

PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak. The News/File

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Pervez Khattak issued a clarification Tuesday after PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi criticised him over a statement related to Punjab's chief ministership.

The PML-Q leader took to Twitter and shared a news report which stated that the defence minister said that PTI has refused to give the CM's post to Pervez Elahi.

“We can not make him [Pervez Elahi] chief minister, however, PML-N can do so if it wants to. Demanding the post with five seats is blackmailing,” the report had claimed, quoting the PTI minister.

Reacting to this, Moonis Elahi demanded a clarification from Pervez Khattak, saying he remains in contact with him on a regular basis and that he should clarify this.

To this, Pervez Khattak denied the news regarding his contacts with PML-Q and said he did not issue any such statement to the media.

The defense minister, in a tweet, then claimed that the news reported by various news channels was baseless and concocted.

Khattak said he has not issued any statement regarding PML-Q.

He further said, “PML-Q is and will remain our ally. It has supported Prime Minister Imran Khan in every difficult time and still the Chaudhry brothers will stand by us and will continue to support us.”