Hostile propaganda must be countered through unified response: COAS Bajwa

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Photo: file

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has emphasised that misinformation and propaganda by inimical forces threaten the national cohesion which must be identified and countered collectively through a unified response, a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Tuesday.

According to the military’s media wing, the army chief made the remarks while interacting with students during his visit to Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS).

Gen Bajwa said, “Pakistan is blessed with dynamic and talented youth. Human resource development, innovation and technological advancements are vital for progress.”

The COAS appreciated the role and contributions of LUMS in preparing future leadership of Pakistan.

Upon arrival at the university, the army chief was received by LUMS Vice-Chancellor Dr Arshad Ahmad Malik and faculty members.

Earlier in the day, the COAS attended an induction ceremony of SH-15 artillery guns in the Corps of Artillery, said ISPR.

The army chief expressed satisfaction on induction of this state of the art weapon system to meet future battlefield challenges.

“Induction of these most modern guns with increased range, battlefield mobility and accuracy would assuredly enhance operational preparedness of Pakistan Army,” remarked the COAS.