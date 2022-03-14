Royal fans react to Rebel Wilson's comments about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's fans slammed Rebel Wilson as she took a thinly-veiled dig at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during the BAFTAs this week.

The Australian actress made a cheeky dig at Prince Harry and Meghan for their move to America before hosting the BAFTAs on Sunday.

It appeared to continue in the ceremony when presenting the best picture category. She said: “Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah had it all. But unfortunately, it wasn’t nominated in this category.”

Royal fans had a mixed response on social media with one Twitter user saying "no wonder the royals aren't here."

Another fan saw the funny side adding: "She's not called 'Rebel' for no reason! The girl had words to say that'll blast their royal ears."

While, some appeared to be furious and slammed the actress for her words about their favourite royals.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been slammed by critics for their 'attention-seeking stunts' since they left the royal life and moved to the US in 2020.