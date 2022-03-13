Katy Perry celebrates her win in ‘Dark Horse’ copyright appeal at Vegas show

U.S. singer Katy Perry is celebrating her victory moment after a federal appeals court ruled in her favor in the Dark Horse copyright lawsuit against Christian rapper Marcus Gray.



On Thursday, the court ruled that Perry will no longer have to pay the $2.8 million copyright infringement to the rap star.

The 37-year-old singer responded to the court’s decision during her concert in Las Vegas on Friday night. While performing her final play, the Unconditionally crooner took a moment to express her thoughts on her recent win.

“So just be sure… before you take me to court, ’cause I’m a Scorpio, [expletive]!” she shouted out to the crowd. Her euphoric reaction’s video from the concert was shared online by one of her fans.

The video of her reaction has taken the social media by storm on Saturday.

For the unversed, Gray, whose stage name is Flame, first sued Perry in 2014, claiming her hit Dark Horse was substantially a copy of his song Joyful Noise.