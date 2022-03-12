Jamie Lee Curtis reveals why she refused to hide her real self in new film

Jamie Lee Curtis is proudly herself and she proved it by refusing to hide her real body for role in new film Everything Everything All at Once.

Taking to Instagram, the 63-year-old actor revealed that she refused to suck in her stomach in a lengthy note.

“In the world, there is an industry — a billion-dollar, trillion-dollar industry — about hiding things. Concealers. Body-shapers. Fillers. Procedures. Clothing. Hair accessories. Hair products. Everything to conceal the reality of who we are,” she expressed.

The veteran shared that she asked the production team that there won’t be ‘concealing of anything.’

“I’ve been sucking my stomach in since I was 11, when you start being conscious of boys and bodies, and the jeans are super tight,” the Halloween actor continued.

“I very specifically decided to relinquish and release every muscle I had that I used to clench to hide the reality. That was my goal. I have never felt more free creatively and physically,” she added.