Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt at special screening of Rishi Kapoor’s last movie: Photos

Ranbir Kapoor along with his lady love Alia Bhatt attended the exclusive screening of his father’s last movie Sharmaji Namkeen.

The makers of the movie organized a special screening only for the Kapoor clan.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, the daughter of late Rishi Kapoor, took to Instagram Stories and shared a few photos from the event.

In it Bhatt is seen wearing a white outfit, could be seen posing and smiling for shutterbugs. The young Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Sahni were also seen standing in the picture.

The Late actor, endearingly called Chintu, was known for his exceptional acting. He left behind a legacy of characters that proved his power of talent.

The Chandni actor was not only adored as an incredible performer but also remembered as a loving father, husband and son.

It’s been two years to Kapoor’s demise. In loving memory, two days ago, Sahni also posted a movie still on her social media with the caption, “I am proud of you father”.

Sadly, the Kapoor and Sons actor could not complete the shoot and therefore, Paresh Rawal had to take the helm.