Gen Bajwa has asked me to not call Fazlur Rehman ‘diesel’: PM Imran Khan

LOWER DIR: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said that Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has asked him to not call JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman “diesel”.
The prime minister was addressing a public gathering in Lower Dir where Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan also spoke.
