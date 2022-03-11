 
Gen Bajwa has asked me to not call Fazlur Rehman ‘diesel’: PM Imran Khan

I told Gen Baja that it is the public not me who call him [Fazlu Rehman] diesel, says PM Imran Khan

By Web Desk
March 11, 2022

LOWER DIR: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said that Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has asked him to not call JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman “diesel”.

The prime minister was addressing a public gathering in Lower Dir where Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan also spoke.

More to follow...