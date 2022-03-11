‘Peaky Blinders’ announces season 6 release date, plans

Peaky Blinders breaks down the official release date for season 6

This season marks the finale of the entire series and will begin production in 2023.

The series’ co-producer Murphy recently spoke to Variety and shed some light on the ongoing storyboards for the series.

He was even quoted saying, “I think this is the culmination of the series that hopefully improves upon the last season and makes the most recent one the richest and deepest one that we possibly can, partially because of all of the pandemic shit happening in the world and, of course, the really sad loss of [Helen] McCrory.”

“I think we are determined to make this a special series and we have been extra committed to working hard. I think the fans will be pleased!”

He also went on to add, “I think the whole series is really in tribute to her and to honour her.”

“Her presence and her character’s presence are very much still felt in the series, and it is very much part of Tommy’s journey in the season. It’ll be different without her, you know. It simply won’t be the same.”

“I’ve spoken about how phenomenal she was as an actress and as a person and it is an enormous loss to the whole acting community and not just for our show. My thoughts are always with [husband] Damian [Lewis] and her kids. I just hope that the show will live up to her memory and our memory of her.”