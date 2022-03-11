Amanda Bynes unveils she is getting her facial tattoos removed

Amanda Bynes announced she is getting her face free from all the facial art through tattoo removal process .

The She’s The Man star shared a close up shot on her new Instagram account as she joined the app on Tuesday after filing for termination of her conservatorship almost two weeks ago.

Sharing a video of her face with a barely visible tattoo, Amanda captioned it, “Tattoo removal process…”

The 35-year-old actor is all set for her March 22 court hearing where she will start her battle to end the 9-year-old conservatorship she's under.

Unlike Britney Spears, Amanda’s parents are supportive of her decision as her attorney said that she had a "great, loving relationship" with Lynn and Rick Bynes and that they've consistently been "on the same page."

He also mentioned that the actor’s parents are helping their daughter on her journey to a healthy life so she can end her conservatorship.

The former Nickelodeon star was diagnosed with a bipolar disorder and was termed a maniac depressive after which she was put under the conservatorship in 2013.