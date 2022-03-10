Malaika Arora says she was ‘scared, vulnerable, frightened’ after split from Arbaaz Khan

Malaika Arora opened up on her struggles after she took divorce from ex husband Azbaaz Khan as she stepped into single motherhood.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the actor – dancer said she felt like the whole world was crashing on her head as she decided to be a single mom to son Arhaan Khan.

“When I took that decision and that step to be a single mother… at that point, you always feel that the whole world is crashing on your head and how are you going to manage, I think that’s a very normal human reaction,” she stated.

The reality TV judge said that she had to be responsible as she had a son who was in a growing age and he needed a mother more than ever, adding that she had to be the right example for him.

“I have to be able to steer him in the right direction and at the same time let him make his own mistakes,” Malaika added. “Yes, I did feel scared, vulnerable, frightened, all of those emotions. But I also felt that I had to take one day at a time.”

The actor mentioned that she did not come from a family with big business or lots of money, so she had to work hard like other people.

“At that point, the only thing I was thinking about is, if I am a single mother, I need to be a working single mother. For me that was more important, I need to do this so that I am able to not just take care of my son, take care of myself,” Malaika continued saying.

She concluded, “At the end of the day, everything I do, everything I am is self-made, self-taught. I strive every single day like you, like millions of other women out there.”