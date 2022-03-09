Khloé Kardashian leaves fans jaw-dropped with ‘work of art’ pantry: pics

Khloé Kardashian's pantry in new home is nothing less than a ‘work of art’ as Kourtney Kardashian recently gave fans a tour inside her luxurious and well-organised section of her sister's place.

Taking to her brand Poosh’s official website, the 42-year-old reality TV star provided fans’ an exclusive glimpse of The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum’s new but more modern and stylish pantry.

The article describes the house’s section as a "wildly curated pantry room” which has "organised, labelled, and showcased by category."

Photo Credits: Poosh

The well-managed pantry was later referred as a “work of art” on the website.



Photo Credits: Poosh

The mum of one seemingly is a fan of keeping the boxed and canned stuff on lower portions in the shelves while cookbooks and "more backstock of her favourite snacks” goes straight to upper ones.

