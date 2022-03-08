(L-R) Leader of the Oppositon in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman addressing a press conference in Islamabad on March 8, 2022. — YouTube Screengrab

ISLAMABAD: The Opposition has united due to national interest and the no-confidence motion will succeed, JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference flanked by former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif; he said the parties stand with democracy and aim to strengthen Pakistan.

Fazl was of the view that previously Pakistan had no enemies; however, because of the PTI government, several countries are now against Pakistan.

“We believe in success and the nation will soon hear good news regarding the success of the no-confidence motion,” he claimed.

The JUI-F chief — who is also the president of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) — said that during the general elections of 2018, the PTI had "looted the mandate of the voters."

“We are not ashamed of our stance,” he said, adding that the long march against the government scheduled to begin on March 23 is a part of the process to raise awareness about the PTI government.

Fazl further added that the Opposition knows about the true face of Prime Minister Imran Khan. “We know about your true identity and the evils and filths of your mind,” he said.

'No-confidence motion is for the people of Pakistan'

The Opposition decided to submit the no-confidence motion against the premier for the betterment of Pakistan, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif said on Tuesday.

He said: “We have taken this decision for the people of Pakistan and not for ourselves.”

The incumbent PTI government has "mortgaged our future generations by taking hefty loans," he added.

Shahbaz accused the PTI-led government to have "reinstalled the development projects which were initiated by the previous government and claiming them as their own projects."

“They criticised China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project when they were in the Opposition; however, they are now taking credit for it,” he said.

Shedding light on PM Imran Khan’s speech on Sunday, he said: “They have angered the international allies of Pakistan who stood by the country in all good and bad times.”

“The language used against the European Union was inappropriate so much so that not a single word can be repeated here,” Shahbaz said, recalling PM Imran Khan’s speech during a public rally in the Tehsil Mailsi of the Vehari District two days ago.

No-confidence motion submitted in National Assembly Secretariat

Earlier today, the Opposition had submitted the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly Secretariat in a bid to oust the premier, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb had confirmed.



A total of 86 lawmakers from the Opposition parties have signed the no-confidence motion. JUI-F's Shahida Akhtar Ali, PML-N's Khawaja Saad Rafique, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Sanaullah, Khawaja Saad Rafique and PPP's Naveed Qamar and Shazia Marri submitted the no-trust motion and requisition for a session to the NA Secretariat.



Opposition claims to have the numbers



The Opposition is confident of having the required numbers to remove PM Imran Khan, sources said, adding that they are claiming of having the support of 202 National Assembly members.

The Opposition has claimed that they have the backing of 28 PTI lawmakers and others from an ally of the government, sources said.

PML-N has the support of at least 16 PTI lawmakers, PPP has four, and JUI-F has the support of two lawmakers, sources said.