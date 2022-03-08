No-trust motion against PM Imran Khan submitted in NA

ISLAMABAD: The Opposition has submitted the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly, Geo News reported Tuesday.



Meanwhile, the three leaders of joint Opposition — PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, PML-N's Shahbaz, and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman — will address a press conference later today, sources said.

A total of 86 lawmakers from the Opposition parties have signed the no-confidence motion, sources said. JUI-F's Shahida Akhtar Ali, PML-N's Khawaja Saad Rafique, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Sanaullah, Khawaja Saad Rafique and PPP's Naveed Qamar and Shazia Marri submitted the no-trust motion for a session to the NA Secretariat.

In a major development, former senior minister Punjab Aleem Khan joined Jahangir Khan Tareen's PTI faction a day earlier as he had reservations with the prime minister, but did not specify whom will the group support once the no-confidence motion is moved.

Current numbers

Government

PTI — 155

MQM-P — 7

PML-Q — 5

BAP — 5

GDA — 3

Independent — 2

AML — 1

JWP — 1

Total: 179

Opposition

PML-N — 84

PPP — 56

MMA — 15

BNP-M — 4

Independent — 2

ANP — 1

Total: 162

Opposition claims to have the numbers

The Opposition is confident of having the numbers to remove PM Imran Khan, sources said, adding that they are claiming of having the support of 202 National Assembly members.

The Opposition has claimed that they have the backing of 28 PTI lawmakers and others from an ally of the government, sources said.

At least 16 PTI lawmakers have the support of PML-N, four with PPP, and two with JUI-F, sources said.

Meanwhile, six more members from the PTI are in contact with the PML-N, sources said.

PML-N lawmakers told to stay in Islamabad

Separately, a PML-N parliamentary party meeting was held earlier today where the party president, Shahbaz Sharif, had announced the plan for submitting the no-confidence motion.

During the meeting, PML-N lawmakers were asked to remain in Islamabad for at least 20 days, sources said. The party members were warned that their absence during the tabling of the no-confidence motion would not be tolerated.

'No threat'

Despite all the pressure from the Opposition, PM Imran Khan Monday "dared" the Opposition parties to table the no-confidence motion against his government, saying there is "no threat to the democratic government".

"[The Opposition] may go ahead and fulfil its desire to table the no-trust motion but we are fully prepared," the premier said while presiding over the PTI's core committee meeting in Islamabad.

'100% sure' of success

Speaking to journalists after a meeting of the Opposition leaders at Zardari Hosue a day earlier, PML-N's Rana Sanaullah said he was "100%" sure that the no-confidence motion against the government would be successful.

"We will soon be relieved of this curse; the leaders will announce the decisions that were made today," the former provincial minister said.



