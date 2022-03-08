No-trust move: ‘Army stands with me’, PM Imran Khan says

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: AFP/file

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that the PTI-led government was not going anywhere and claimed, “army stand with me”.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Opposition has submitted the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly today.

A total of 86 lawmakers from the Opposition parties have signed the no-confidence motion, sources said.

Speaking to YouTubers in Islamabad today, PM Imran said, "The army stands with me, it will never support thieves [...] and since the people are not backing the Opposition anymore, they are claiming that the establishment is supporting them."

"A mind game is going on right now, and I am a master at it," he added.

Referring to the Opposition’s no-trust motion, the prime minister said this was the Opposition's last move.

"After this, nothing will happen against this government till 2028 [...] Opposition will face a humiliating defeat," he added.

The prime minister said he knew Jahangir Tareen — who has had sour ties with the PTI — and he would never support "thieves".

"My lawmakers are being offered Rs180 million [for supporting their no-confidence motion]. I told them to take the money and distribute it among the poor," the prime minister added.

CM Buzdar was an easy target, and that's why he was being targeted, said PM Imran.

The premier said people who do not want an independent foreign policy would support the no-confidence motion. The Opposition's heightened activities are backed by "money".