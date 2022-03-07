Prince Charles’s ‘huge undertaking’ for Prince Andrew’s settlement payout to Virginia Giuffre





Experts get candid about the ‘major undertaking’ Prince Charles has taken on for Prince Andrew’s settlement payout to Virginia Giuffre because he “has no income or money to repay a bank loan.”

This news has been brought forward by a source close to The Sun.

There they admitted, “There were family discussions about how to ‘take a little from here and a little from there’.”



“Once it (money from the chalet) hits his bank account, he can pay back his brother and whoever else has lent him money.”

“But that payment (to Virginia) has to be paid on time. He can’t rely on selling the chalet. Too many things can go wrong and the court won’t wait for property queries.”

A separate pal of Prince Andrew close to by Prince Andrew also confirmed the news when they admitted, “He has no income or money to repay a bank loan so the family is the only way to guarantee the payment.”