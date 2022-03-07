Kate Middleton proves she is 'just like us'

File Footage





While Kate Middleton is living the high life of a royal, she is just as normal as any other non-royal person.

It turns out that the Duchess of Cambridge has ties to a family of famous goat breeders, indicating her humble roots.

Journalist Lorraine Kelly shared how Kate was "just like us" even though she is clearly living a life of luxury.

"This is extraordinary," she said.

"Well, I kid you not...talking about puns. However, Kate revealed last week she is a descendant of some very famous goat breeder.

"I don't know how you become a famous goat breeder.

"She's traced back her ancestors and in the latest round of reports we've had at the weekend, some sleuths from the Sunday newspapers have found out that she was indeed descended from very famous goat breeders who had a very nice Georgian mansion.

"So, she's just like us."