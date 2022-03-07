Kate Middleton proves she is 'just like us'

While Kate Middleton is living the high life of a royal, she is just as normal as any other non-royal person.
It turns out that the Duchess of Cambridge has ties to a family of famous goat breeders, indicating her humble roots.
Journalist Lorraine Kelly shared how Kate was "just like us" even though she is clearly living a life of luxury.
"This is extraordinary," she said.
"Well, I kid you not...talking about puns. However, Kate revealed last week she is a descendant of some very famous goat breeder.
"I don't know how you become a famous goat breeder.
"She's traced back her ancestors and in the latest round of reports we've had at the weekend, some sleuths from the Sunday newspapers have found out that she was indeed descended from very famous goat breeders who had a very nice Georgian mansion.
"So, she's just like us."
Luke Bryan addresses real reason behind attendance at Katy Perry’s LA Residency shows
'Art is protected as freedom of speech,' wrote Kanye West in the caption
Kristen Stewart gets candid about all her excitement over the Oscar nomination in ‘Spencer’
Khloé Kardashian faces criticism for posting daughter True Thompson's glam-up pictures
Taapsee Pannu is ‘honoured’ to be a part of Netflix’s Women’s Day special show
Prince Harry's mentor Mark Dyer returned home after an extended hospital stay owing to his cancer battle