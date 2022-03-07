Kristen Stewart addresses ‘astounded excitement’ over Oscar nomination for ‘Spencer’

Kristen Stewart weighs in on all the excitement she feels after getting an Oscar nomination for her role in the film Spencer.



The actor showcased her thoughts during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

There she began by explaining the extent of her excitement over the Oscar nomination for Spencer and was quoted saying, "I am truly astounded and unbelievably moved and touched and just stunned. I love this movie."



She also added, "I just saw the director of Spencer [Pablo Larraín] for the first time since we found out about the nomination."

"And just seeing the look on his face, seeing all the work we've put into this just evident in his smile, it made me so happy."

The nomination has added a cherry on top, especially since "I've never even gotten kinda close. So this experience alone, even without the nomination, would have been really stunning."

For those unversed, Spencer is a film centered around the life of Princess Diana, and predominantly focuses on the ‘cold’ relationship between her and her husband Prince Charles, even close to Christmas.

